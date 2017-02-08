Sound off for Feb. 8: Just say no

Needless laws
A new law to regulate what side the road you can drive on? In Mississippi, it’s whatever side the road that has the fewest potholes. By the way, I thought our wonderful legislators were trying to eliminate unnecessary regulations, not create them.
Deserved?
It is said that in democracy, “You get the government you deserve.” Where did we go so very wrong?
Just say no
Why should I have to pay 7 percent more next Christmas to have a gift from a seller in California mailed to my grandson in Ohio? I’m 80 and taxed to death already. Contact your senators and representatives and tell them no to taxing things sold over the internet.
Not smiling
Just got our Cable One bill, and it has gone up $9.06. Cable One, you have the worst TV-viewing channels, most of which we cannot get. It is time to let your customers decide which channels they want to pay for instead of you deciding for them.
Get real
I just received an unsolicited phone call with no advance warning from Rep. Steve Palazzo at 6:52 p.m. Monday inviting me to take part in a “telephone” town hall conference call. Are you kidding me? No warning. How are the phone numbers selected? Haphazard? This is the approach this man has had his whole tenure. Palazzo is as out of touch as Trump is. South Mississippians deserve debates — live, announced in advance, actual town halls, like Gene Taylor had for 20-plus years, not some B.S. phone-call conference where calls are screened before questions are posed.
Emergency access?
I am concerned about the recent news of wanting to close several railroad crossings throughout Biloxi, mainly the crossing at Iris Street. I have lived in this neighborhood for more than 50 years. I am mostly concerned about the possibility of emergency vehicles having access to our neighborhood south of the tracks if this crossing is closed permanently. During large events such as Cruisin’ The Coast, Scrapin’ The Coast and Spring Break, how would emergency-response vehicles be able to get to us in case of an emergency with only one way in and out of the neighborhood?
