Sound Off for Feb 2: Do what the boss says or ‘you’re fired’

Opposites
On one hand, I think it is out of place, against presidential tradition and very presumptuous for former President Obama to publicly criticize President Trump’s decisions and actions. But it’s good Obama continues to reveal how uber-liberal he is and how he believes he alone is the keeper of “American values.” It strengthens my resolve and support of Trump. He is the opposite of you, Obama. Hooray!
The way it works
When you don’t follow the boss’ directions you tend to get fired. That’s just the way it works.
Long game
President Obama was stuck with a GOP-controlled House. President Trump has a GOP legislative branch. The Democrats cannot overcome the GOP majority in the Senate. Look for Trump to work at a feverish pace and far exceed Obama’s first 100 days. The Democrats and the protesters will grow weary and fizzle out. They cannot maintain their hysteria for four years.
Overhyped hysteria
The Democrats’ stated goal is to fight President Trump on everything. The mainstream media are happy to assist. The temporary halt in approving immigrant visas from six failed Middle East states is good. There is no government in those countries that can provide any documentation on people emigrating from there. There is no “right” to enter or stay in America. All the hysteria is manufactured.
Not impressed
I was not impressed with Obama while president. Really not impressed with his lack of statesmanship after leaving office.
Real emergency
Whoever is with the railroad that blocked Broad Avenue without putting out detour signs needs to correct it immediately. I witnessed a woman with a child who apparently was from out of town frantically trying to flag cars down to help her get to Memorial ER. Fortunately, the car in front of me told her to follow them. I don’t know what the situation was, but it could cost someone from out of town some serious or even fatal consequences.
Build a wall
I read with interest the article today regarding the bears roaming. Might I suggest you build a wall to keep the Alabama and Florida bears from coming into Mississippi. Makes as much sense as Trump’s Mexico wall.
Is this democracy?
Are political parties really needed anymore? So many politicians just vote along party lines, rather than thinking critically about what is the right thing to do. Is our country even a democracy anymore?
