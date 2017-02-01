Sound off for Feb. 1: Not a TV show

Not a TV show
Was sad to see Trump had fired the acting attorney general because she would not back his travel ban. Where does he think he is? Back on “Celebrity Apprentice?”
Doing their job
I applaud Sens. McCain and Graham for not blindly following Trump. It’s not the job of a U.S. senator to fall into line behind the president just because they are in the same party. It’s their job to do what’s right and follow the Constitution as well as do what they believe their voting base wants. There are a lot of examples from history that prove this to be true.
Retire
Maybe it is time for Sens. John McCain and Lindsay Graham to retire from Congress. These two senators are against everything. They oppose both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party views.
Shredded
I have posted numerous Sound Offs about the trash in east Ocean Springs, but they don’t get published. Mowers just mow and scatter it along Old Spanish Trail.
Widen it
Three Rivers Road is jam-packed. It is too narrow. It needs to be wider.
Get a job
I see all these people protesting day after day. I wonder why Obama didn’t work harder to get them a job.
No surprise
Let us be reminded, the things President Trump is taking action on are the exact things he ran the campaign on — definitely a real change. I wonder why every liberal is surprised. He told you so.
Here’s an idea
If Obama wants to continue provoking the mobs, maybe President Trump should write an executive order to cancel his Secret Service detail.
In praise of press
Steve Bannon is right because if the news media didn’t do their job of keeping Trump and us aware of his wrongs, we would become a different country — one where no one had rights except those in favor with Trump. Thank God for our working press.
Great guys
My family had the opportunity to sit by a group of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College soccer players at a local hibachi restaurant Saturday night. They were the most polite, well-mannered gentlemen. Real role models.
