Sound off for Jan. 30: Trump supporter not a fan of ‘alternative facts’

Unethical start
Apparently, the ethics of our founding fathers and great presidents are in demise and fast. We continue to hear untruths and “alternative facts” (aka lies) bringing more distrust and discontent. This is not helped by bullying our allies and then hours later trying to pull back what you have publicly stated to the world. While I support the large majority of Mr Trump’s agenda, his approach thus far is concerning.
Federal facts
Mayor Moran needs to get a refresher course in Civics! The military is not a social program. It is our national defense and specified in the Constitution. Neither the NEA nor the Department of Education is part of the Constitution. These were federalized within the last century.
Game on!
In response to the sound off about a Cribbage league — yes, I would be very interested in starting a league. How do I contact the person who posted this sound off on January 27? Thank you.
Voice for voiceless
The Mississippi Legislature (with special thanks to Tate Reeves and Philip Gunn for the 11th hour legislative committee shuffle), with the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation pulling the strings, has once again failed to provide stronger penalties for cruelty to our cats and dogs. Our elected officials can talk about bills against saggy pants but they fail to provide adequate protection for our pets, those who have no voice but ours. Perhaps it is time to enact stronger local ordinances. Contact your councilman or alderman or mayor.
I’ll get the door
There is a real movement in California to secede from the union and become their own country. Please don’t tease us. How can we help?
Comparisons of 8
President Trump has accomplished more toward making America great again in his first eight days than ex-president Obama did in his entire eight years.
Wonder why
President Trump has banned people from entering the US from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. He has no business interests in those countries. The 19 terrorists in the Sept. 11 attacks were from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. President Trump has done business with these countries. It must be just a continence they are not banned list.
Foes oppose us
Stephen Bannon, President Trump’s chief White House strategist, has said that the news media is “the opposition party.” He is right. Why? Because the news media wants to get at the truth and Trump wants to avoid it.
