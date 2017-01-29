Sound Off for Jan. 29: POTUS should realize walls don’t work

Here’s why Trump is president
By his own words, Mr. Obama campaigned that he wanted to “basically change” the United States. Americans decided they did not approve of Mr. Obama’s vision of what American should become. The behavior of the Democrats’ supporters since the election illustrates exactly why things worked out for Mr. Trump.
King Donald needs no Congress
Time to retire Congress, as King Donald is running things. No opposition, no stoppage, no Republicans willing to represent American citizens but willing to cave to the king.
American majority will hit back
Trump said he did not hear the protest crowds the day after he gave his ongoing campaign inaugural speech to his base. Trump likes to brag that he hits back 10 times harder. He’ll know what it feels like to get hit back 100 times harder by the sane ones in the media and the vast majority of America.
U.S. consumers will pay for wall?
I thought Trump said he’d make Mexico pay for the border wall, but now is proposing an import tax on goods produced in Mexico. What gives? That way Mexico won’t pay for the wall; the American consumer of those products will. A border wall is such a stupid idea anyway. We already have lots of them along the Mexican border and people easily find ways over and under them.
Walls don’t have great track record
The Mexican wall is getting a lot of attention from Donald Trump as if this were the cure for our immigration problems. How successful have walls been historically? The Great Wall of China, Hadrian’s Wall, the Maginot Line are now all tourist attractions. The Berlin Wall and the Atlantic Wall are gone. Seems like they do not work too well despite the great efforts and money put into them. Those who do not heed history repeat it.
This is who I am
I’m the one you love to hate. Urban, educated, liberal, atheist, believing in and supporting political correctness. Have a nice day!
