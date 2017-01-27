Sound off for Jan. 27: Down to business

Down to business
Trump’s high activity in his first three days of office is what I expected of a “businessman” instead of a politician. A businessman works efficiently and smart with his own money to produce what is best for his company. A politician often works at a snail’s pace and less smartly with other people’s money to do what is best for re-election. I prefer the business approach to running government rather than the political approach.
What goes around . . .
We “Trump blasters” are just following the example set by the Obama blasters. We’re giving President Trump the same chance you gave President Obama. We’ve had eight years of your whining. Obama was our president whether or not you liked it, and you never missed a chance to let us know you didn’t like it. What goes around comes around.
Anyone know?
Cord cutter here. No dish or cable service. Same TV and antenna. Great signal until over two weeks of work was done. Now, great signal until 3 p.m. Around 3 p.m., the signal goes in and out. What happened?
Cribbage, anyone?
Is anyone interested in playing cribbage or even starting a league? A senior citizen wants to know.
Thanks so much
It was raining and I was getting out of my car, supported by my cane. I slipped and fell. My hip was broken, and I could not move. A man rushed to my aid. He picked me up and put me in my car. I was bleeding badly, so he went in the drugstore and obtained a bandage. He stopped the bleeding and asked if he could call 911. I said no and I thanked him profusely. I did not get his name. He knew my blood would be all over his clothes. That did not deter him. I am eternally grateful for his selfless act.
Executive orders
Just noting in the news Trump is signing executive orders right and left. I remember the Republicans having a fit every time Obama signed one. Where are our righteous Republicans now?
An idea
I have an idea to help police enforce our litter laws. As almost everyone now carries a smartphone or has a car camera, if you are behind someone in the act of littering, take a picture of the litter coming out of their vehicle, including their license plate. Just send that photo anonymously to a police or sheriff’s station. Maybe this will stop their poor behavior if they figure out maybe citizens are watching them.
