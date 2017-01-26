Sound Off for Jan. 26: Marches led to change

Point taken
I agree. If the marches and protests of the past had not taken place, we would not have many of our rights that are taken for granted by so many.
Give him a chance
Why can’t you Trump blasters shut up long enough to give the man a chance? We are tired of all your whining. He is our president whether you like it or not.
We’ll see
I see Donald Trump busily putting all kinds of things into action in a big hurry. There is an old adage that says “haste makes waste.” Let’s see how much waste comes out of this flurry of activity.
Ditto
Wow! This is to the writer who wrote about “the Republicans taught us well about not working together”: You hit the nail on the head. You could sign my name to everything you sounded off for. I totally agree.
No one cares
It’s true President Trump said he would release his tax returns after the current audit was completed. I, for one, do not care the tiniest bit about his tax returns. Had he done anything outside of the law, I have zero doubt it would be front-page news. The truth is it is an absolute no-win situation for him. His returns could show his making a huge amount of money and paying almost nothing in taxes. And those who are against him will scream, with wagging finger, “See? See? The super-rich don’t pay taxes! Let’s take their money that they should have shared with us and burn them at the stake.” Or it could show him not making very much at all. “He’s always bragging about how rich he is. Liar, liar.” Whichever he chooses to report, I have no doubt it was in the way, under the law, I would add, that would minimize his liability to the fullest. Anything else would be stupid. Regardless, it would be spun as something horrible.
