Sound Off for Jan. 25: Stronger together

His party
It’s his party, and he can cry if he wants to.
Just say no
No casinos in Gulfport Harbor. Period.
Lesser of 2 evils
Even if President Donald Trump is the worst president we ever have and he ruins America, I will still say better him than Hillary.
Good move
Donald Trump said something yesterday that makes good sense. He is pushing for legislation on term limits. This would help solve a lot of our problems if our government officials don’t have to spend so much time and money on getting reelected, and focus on the job. If it is good enough for presidents, it certainly should be good enough for the underlings.
Not true
Donald Trump said yesterday he would not release his tax returns now because the public doesn’t care about that subject anymore. I believe the public does care and his just saying they do not is not valid. By not releasing his tax returns he puts himself under suspicion of them having something in them he would prefer not be seen.
Stronger together
I am proud of the people who showed up for the Sisters Solidarity rally and march Saturday. A special thanks to all the men who were there. Together we are stronger.
