Sound Off for Jan. 23: Unity

Talk of unity
Now we should all unite and stand behind the President? Where were you people for 8 years? The vetoes, the closing down of the government, the demands to see a birth certificate and the non support goes on and on. I, for one, will not stand behind a man who treats woman with disrespect. He is not my President and I will get in line the same way Republicans backed the last administration. You taught us well.
Source, please
To “Dream On,” if lower taxes and increases in my investments is something I should not support, you are the dreamer. To “Freedom” although many chose not to attend, I can find no evidence Republicans boycotted Obama’s inauguration, especially Republican lawmakers. Please share your source.
Won’t work
You ask for unity now. Where were you when President Obama was sworn in as president? Why didn’t you speak up when those Republican leaders vowed not to work with him?
Tiny numbers
Trump’s inauguration had sparser crowds than previous years. Hard to play to a crowd — when there isn’t a crowd!
Thanks, Obama
To “Priorities,” if the reason fewer people attended Trumps inauguration is because they had to work, they should thank President Obama for all the jobs he created. I personally think it’s because Trump ran a divisive campaign and is now seeing the results.
Wait for it
To all you people whining about Trump, grow up. There is nothing you can do about it, he is the president now. Just sit back and see what he does in the next 4 years. If you don’t like him then, you can vote for someone else. After all, we had to put up with Obama for the past 8 years.
Big list
Donald Trump has said that only his enemies want him to give up his Twitter Account. However, recent polling has revealed that 60 percent of those contacted wanted him to give it up. Does that mean that he now considers 60 percent of the American people his enemies? Even Richard Nixon did not have that big and enemies list.
