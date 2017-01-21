Sound Off for Jan. 21: Stand for Trump

Put teeth in it
Complaining to MDOT is not the answer to the trash on roads. They can’t pick it up as fast as it is thrown out of vehicles. Complain to the police and local governments for not enforcing litter laws. Make a fine that will get someone’s attention — like first offense, $1,500. Second time, jail. Try it. It works in other states.
Proper term
It’s not a peaceful transfer of power, it’s a change of command.
Dream on
Dear Editorial Board, if you think Trump will unite with us, you’re dreaming. If you think the Obama haters will change their stripes, you’re dreaming. If you think Trump’s initiatives deserve our support, you’re dreaming. Trump will receive no support from me.
Stand for Trump
To all politicians: Remember, a house divided against itself cannot stand. Look at the Bible times. Those who protested were troublemakers, caused grief, turmoil. Have an opinion. Listen, talk out and still obey and respect our leader. Authority, transition is a must. What shape would our military be in if we didn’t have that in place? President Trump is not an enemy. Stand for him. He made jobs. Give him a chance. Can any others say that?
Stop whining
Why should I be forced to breathe in the smoke from people who choose to light up right outside the front door of the stores or other places I may want to enter? Although I have asthma and the smoke really does bother me, I hold my breath and go on in. Grow up, people! We all have things that bother us on a daily basis. We need to learn to deal with those day-to-day aggravations and stop all of the whining.
Take a look
I fully understand Waste Management can’t predict how great a volume of garbage will be on any given day and therefore can’t predict how soon the garbage trucks will become full to capacity. That being said, I have noticed that, in my area, out on John Clark Road, you can always tell what day the garbage has been collected. Just look to the road sides, and you will see the evidence.
Freedom
How soon we forget. Republicans boycotted Obama’s inauguration — in fact, 100 of them did. We have freedoms, at least for the moment. The ones who choose not to attend this new president swearing in, it is their right.
