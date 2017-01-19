Sound Off for Jan. 19: It’s unfair for lefties

Unfair
The world has not been fair. Everything is made for right-handed people. All right, all you lefties, it’s time to unite and demand equal rights.
Your turn
To all those disappointed by the presidential results: I lived through Obama, you can live through Trump!
Hope
House and Senate Democrats boycotting Trump’s inauguration better hope their childlike behavior doesn’t come back and bite them in money for their districts.
Barks and screeches
“Please explain” wants to know why people who choose not to have dogs must listen to their barking. It’s probably the same reason that those of us who choose not to have children are continually subjected to kids’ out-of-control temper tantrums, or those ear-splitting screeches that come out of nowhere, or their unchecked and apparently acceptable behavior.
