Sound Off for Jan. 18: Unity

Unity
CNN was quick to interview the city of Biloxi when the story about MLK Day hit the news. But you’ll never see them do a follow-up on how everyone came together to handle this sensitive issue. It was so refreshing to see everyone at the City Council meeting discussing the issue like adults. It just shows what can be done when we work together. Well done, folks!
Credible sources
The recent Gallup poll shows Trump has the lowest approval rating of any incoming president ever. This is probably the same people who said Trump would lose by a landslide.
Swamp thing
Drain the swamp! The present “swamp” hates President-elect Trump and will do anything to discredit him.
Fix this
The proliferation of illegal signs in the MDOT row along Mississippi 57 from U.S. 90 through Vancleave is disgraceful. Ragged Coca-Cola banners, realtor ads, misinformation, campaign signs, etc., are not only unsightly, but also are a driving hazard. How about some MDOT help?
Please explain
Help me understand the reason why those of us who don’t own dogs have to listen to our neighbor’s dogs bark continually. My daughter owns a black Lab who is outside all day long without barking. She has trained her dog not only for her own benefit, but for the consideration given to those around her who want to have their doors or windows open or sit outside and enjoy their property. I am begging you — train your animals so we can all enjoy the beautiful weather we have been experiencing.
What to do
I see the last of three people who participated in pouring boiling water on a cat has been arrested. They will be charged with misdemeanors as a first offense. To the people who are rightly upset about these incidents, let me offer a way to help: Find out who your state representatives and senators are and email, phone or write to them encouraging them to support laws that would make animal abuse like this a felony offense and not a misdemeanor in Mississippi.
