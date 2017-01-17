Sound Off for Jan. 17: Thanks for doing the right thing

Maybe it’s the people
If the Medicaid expansion under the ACA would be such a huge fiscal disaster in Mississippi, how come other Republican controlled states not only do not have that problem but also worry about what happens if the ACA is repealed. If you look at the total budget disaster that we have in Mississippi, not only with Medicaid, one might wonder if it isn’t the programs, but the people in charge.
Push to greatness
Raising the minimum wage has very little effect on boosting the U.S. economy. A minimum wage job should never be a “career job” anymore than welfare should be “career entitlement.” Secretary of Labor Puzder well understands, from running Hardees and Carls Jr., that a minimum wage job should be available to no-skill workers but not be so comfortable as to remove any incentive for the worker to educate him or herself and strive for higher paying jobs. Trump’s overall economic policies should open up opportunity for minimum workers to grow in their knowledge and skills and obtain higher-paying jobs.
Not for us
Trump’s picks to lead our country seem to be going to make life harder for a large portion of our country who make near minimum wage and rely on public education and help with health care. Pudzer who will be in charge of labor needs to understand that a “sense of accomplishment” will never replace the ability to provide for their family and overtime was always what helped ambitious workers to advance their families. Public education was what lifted America, and we need to increase our support of all public education, including more support for trade schools. Trumps choice for education is against public schools and has said so. Sure is hard to see her helping the public schools in our country. We need to go back to insisting that all children attend school through high school or trade schools and that parents do their job of parenting and make sure that they go. We can never raise our standards unless we raise our level of educated citizens.
His due
When I saw the title Great Americans Day, I had no idea this was in reference to the Martin Luther King holiday. Come on Mississippi, get real! This man was not a rebel nor was he a radical, so why can’t we just give him his due. He was kind and patient, and considering all he went through just to make some lives better, he deserves the holiday and more. Thanks to Mr. Gilich for calling a meeting and doing the right thing.
