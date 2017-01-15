Smart move
Please read the Jan. 7 Sun Herald page 3A if you want to know why Mississippi is always last in education. The article about school vouchers explains it quite clearly. If our state Department of Education officials say they don’t know if eligible recipients’ received them and legislators don’t know why all funds weren’t used, I’m so sorry. They must be products of the same inadequate educational system they are overseeing. Why did we hire these “intellectuals”?
Not the way to keep score
I am sick and tired of Hillary’s fans complaining their candidate got more popular votes and therefore should have won. That’s like if the Saints lost a game and then said, “But we got more yards than the other team, so we should be the winners.”
Bully-in-chief
Donald Trump is calling BuzzFeed false and fake news. What about when Trump was lying about President Obama’s citizenship/birthplace? Where is the proof Trump said he had? It never came to be. Therefore, he was spreading false and fake news. But when he feels he has been done wrong, he attacks and threatens. It’s called bullying.
Just another excuse
So now they will investigate Comey, head of the FBI, to see if his actions were proper. Had Clinton won the election, his actions would not have mattered and there would be no investigation. This is just to give another excuse for losing the political election.
Fiscal disaster
Medicare is a federal program you pay for all of your working years, to be used when you retire. Medicaid is a shared state and federal program for the poor. Under the ACA, if Mississippi had signed on, it would have almost doubled the number in this state under Medicaid. So if the state is $75 million short in just the last half-year for Medicaid funding, then its portion of that funding for double the number on Medicaid would double. That was the rationale for not buying into it.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments