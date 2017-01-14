Sound Off: Biden’s medal proves liberals love participation trophies

Golden rule
When you go to an event, show respect just as you’d want done to you. Everyone cannot have their own way. We need authority, law enforcers at large get-togethers in order to have safety.
Ways around
Here is a secret. I was hit by a person who had an insurance card. Guess what? It was canceled. They had none. Mine had to pay. Is that fair? No! How do you think a person working in the tag office will keep up with that?
Dream on
Come on, folks, get your heads out of the mud. Something needs to be done about our state government. We can’t continue on this downward spiral. More budget cuts. Pretty soon there will be nothing else to cut. I’m sure all are planning on The Donald to give us money and bail us out. Dream on ...
Knife sharpener?
Is there a place on the Coast to have knives sharpened? Thank you.
House cleaning
Not only do the Democrats in Washington not understand the last election, the Republican leadership does not, either. So many people turned out for Trump because a major cleaning is needed in Washington. The Republican leadership is at least 40 percent to blame for the mess we have in government now and that is not going to change with leadership like McConnell. Most members of Congress are still working for their re-election instead of the American people.
Participation trophies
Within four months of his inauguration, President Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize for absolutely no accomplishment. It was embarrassing then but more so now since he is the only president in US history to be at war for every single day of his administration. The only one. Now he awards Vice President Joe Biden the Medal of Freedom, our highest civilian award. For what? Liberals love participation trophies.
Could be any of us
The article written about our homeless on the Coast was well timed as we go into 2017. As a volunteer at the Gulf Coast Community Ministry, I come in contact with the homeless once a week. Please “see” them. Show them respect; a smile; a pat on the back. Many are embarrassed to be homeless. But their need is great. You may be the only one to show this needy person some humanity. Remember, there but for the grace of God go you.
