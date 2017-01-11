Sound off for Jan. 11: Great guy!

Great guy!
What a great story on Sgt. Maj. Jeffery Hulum III. He is a great American and example for all of us to follow. He has my vote for Coast Person of the Year.
Way to go!
Way to go, Clemson! Been very tired of the continual Bama rant. Good to see them knocked off the pedestal.
Perks
In reference to the condition of roads in Gautier, if outside city limits, contact your new supervisor, Ken Taylor. If inside city limits, contact your councilman. It’s election year. Just name what you want.
Presidential?
Meryl Streep expresses some fact-based criticism of Donald Trump. In response, Trump takes to Twitter to call her names. Makes him look very presidential, doesn’t it? Not!
Lifesaver
Driving north on 605 the other day, I saw a beautiful deer on the side of the road not far from St. Patrick. A pickup stopped and a man got out with his rifle. I ruined his dinner with my loud horn. He was really upset as I laughed and the deer ran safe into the woods.
Great story
Thank you for reporting on and printing the article about Army Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Hulum III. “You have to give back.” I subscribe to the Sun Herald for local news, and I really appreciate positive stories being highlighted like this one about Hulum. He is an inspiration to all.
Eye on the ball
Our president-elect desperately needs to develop a thicker skin. Does he really need to waste time attacking people who disagree with him? Every president has to deal with critics. He needs to learn to pay attention to things that matter, but I’m very afraid he won’t.
Boycott La La Land
After hearing Meryl Streep’s ridiculous speech, I have decided to no longer attend movies. These so-called celebrities truly live in La La Land. Their whole world is a fantasy. I do not normally support boycotts. However, if the deplorables decided to boycott the movies, I would definitely support them.
Great job
Regarding deliveries, I would like to sincerely thank my newspaper man, Mr. Buck, as he goes beyond his “duty.” So does my regular mailman, Mr. Al. They both do such a good job. Thank you both and God bless. Oh, and by the way, my newspaper and mail do not block my door.
