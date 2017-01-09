Sound Off for Jan. 9: Pay attention to Mississippi’s illiteracy race

Facing the future
I wonder if Trump will age badly as most presidents do? Will he get plastic surgery? Is he allowed to?
On their own side
I am simply appalled the House of Representatives voted to relax ethics rules as they did and then reversed the vote when they started hearing from their constituents in rather large numbers. The “good ole boy” politics are very much alive.
It’s not better
I’m not sure what world you live in, but in my world, the roses and butterflies economy under Obama doesn’t exist. I’m ready for a lot of improvement.
No limit on benefits
“Term Limits” needs to go the governments personnel management website to learn about the retirement benefits for congressman and senators. Their benefits are based on time served, age and the last three years of earnings. They are entitled to benefits if they leave voluntary or if the are voted out. The same would apply if they are term limited.
Pets are family
Please make sure your pets are given adequate care: food, water and shelter. Otherwise, find them a better home. It is torture the way some people neglect their dogs and cats.
Change your view
Assuming that you have Cable One, I highly doubt that it takes 20 to 30 seconds to change from one channel to the other. That being said, there is a brief delay (1 to 2 seconds) when changing from a High Definition channel to a Standard Definition channel and vice versa. Since most of the Cable One channels have a High Definition counterpart, I suggest that you always watch the HD versions of your channels, which are located in the 4 digit 1000 series (Channels 1002-1609).
Falling behind
The Sun Herald article about Mississippi’s illiteracy rate is an eye opener. Until Mississippi values education for all children as one of the big priorities in the state, we will always be at or near the bottom in education, health, jobs and productivity. The U.S. ranks low in education in comparison with other first world countries and shameful to say below some second world. Keep this up and we will become second world ourselves.
