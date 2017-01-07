Sound Off: If repealing Obamacare could be a disaster, why do it?

Healthy?
Singing River Health System promotes healthy living? What about the mental health, stress and anxiety levied on those poor retirees?
Why do it?
Most governors agree repealing Obamacare would “throw millions of residents” off their health insurance plans; would be a financial and health disaster that would shift enormous costs to state governments and blow a hole in state budgets; and cause “economic uncertainty for state businesses, hospitals and patients.” So why do it?
Status quo
In response to Educate Me on Jan. 6, the writer was worried about what would happen to public schools with the incoming administration. You should be worried about what happens to the education of the kids themselves and not what happens to the schools. It is this type of status quo thinking that keeps Mississippi from making gains in education.
Reality
Everyone seems to be bragging about Trump and his impact on the economy before he takes office. Let’s not get fooled by the untruths being told. Trump is walking into an economy that is in a lot better shape than it was when President Obama took office. It took Obama almost two terms to correct that mess, and he did so with complete opposition from the GOP.
About the money
Mexico is not going to close tourist destinations like Cancun to Americans. It’s all about the money and Mexico brings in a lot of American tourist dollars.
Term limits
If Steven Palazzo’s bill to impose term limits passes, can you imagine how many former politicians will qualify for a lifetime taxpayer-funded pension? We have term limits. They are called “elections.” Do the math.
Wasted effort
Shouldn’t a congressman do serious work instead of wasting his and everyone else’s time? Steven Palazzo has introduced a bill to impose term limits on members of Congress, even though it has no chance of passing. Nor should it; the states that have created term limits have not had more-productive, less-corrupt legislatures.
Channel surfing?
I have an HDTV that’s just over a year old. It takes 20 to 30 seconds to change channels. I guess it’s bye-bye to the good ole days of channel surfing.
