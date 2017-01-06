Sound Off for Jan. 6: What will happen to education when Trump is in?

Just saying
Referring to Trump’s intervention in Ford’s plans to build cars in Mexico, I hope the makers in this country of Honda, Nissan and Hyundai do not decide to pull their manufacturing out of this country.
Same people?
The Biloxi roads project and the Kemper power plant must use the same engineering company.
Again?
In a recent Sound Off, it was noted this is the first time since 1928 that both houses of Congress and the presidency are GOP. It failed to mention that in 1929, the stock market crashed and the Great Depression began. Déjà vu?
Educate me
So the Mississippi Legislature is working on a school budget. How is that going to work out for the public schools when Trump’s secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, who is anti–public schools, uses public-education money to give vouchers for children to attend for-profit schools? It will be the poorest states that will suffer and Mississippi will for sure be one of those states.
Trump’s trophy?
I am expecting the Nobel Committee to immediately award President-elect Trump the Nobel Prize for astonishing everyone in becoming our 45th president. He is not even president yet and has made a positive influence in our economic matters. Far more than Obama did eight years ago.
Question
I just wonder when Trump builds that wall and deports all the illegal immigrants in this country, is Mexico going to stop Americans from coming to Cancun and other resorts that Americans go to in Mexico?
Please explain
I would like for any of our good, honest Mississippi congressmen, working in behalf of the citizens, to explain to us why eliminating the Ethics Committee is a good idea.
Fix this
Donald Trump flip-flopped from saying the Electoral College is a disaster for a democracy to saying it is genius. In the horse-and-buggy days, it mattered where candidates campaigned. With today’s technology, however, it doesn’t. This election is the fifth time the candidate chosen by “the people” lost the election. People are becoming more aware of our failed system by the fact Hillary Clinton had close to 3 million more votes than Trump but did not win. This is a travesty that needs not to be repeated in the future regardless of which side it affects.
