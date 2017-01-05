Sound Off for Jan. 5: Vote them out

Vote them out
House Republicans met in secret session to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. They even tried to block the office from speaking to the media. Congrats to the media and Paul Ryan for opposing and exposing this travesty, and to Donald Trump for pushing back. Find out if your representative voted to get rid of the Independent Ethics Office and vote them out. Drain the swamp!
Widen Dedeaux Road
I live off Dedeaux Road and I cannot understand why it has not been widened all the way to Lorraine Road. These people who have to walk or ride a bike have absolutely no room. Someone is going to get killed. I almost hit someone I couldn’t see one night. It’s the same way on Three Rivers. Orange Grove residents, we need to speak up. We are being put on the back burner. Widen Dedeaux Road before someone gets killed.
Kudos
My hat goes off to Talladega College’s band for participating in President-elect Trump’s inaugural parade. They are making a very positive statement.
Gullibility
Anyone who believes the Obamas pay for their food anywhere, much less the White House, probably thinks the $20 trillion debt helps stimulate the economy.
Swamp life
First order of business: To eliminate ethics and to do it with a secret vote. There you go. That tells you everything. The swamp is here to stay.
Tired of it
Does anyone besides myself get tired of the legal drug pushers constantly advertising their drugs on every TV station? They are the true drug cartel who push drugs with major side effects that can be more deadly than street drugs.
Goals for Gautier
Gautier’s 2017 goals should include fixing traffic signals so the turn arrow does not activate when there is no vehicle in the turn lane (example: signal at Martin Bluff Road and Gautier-Vancleave Road); eliminate street flooding by cleaning out culverts and removing debris from ditches; widen Martin Bluff Road (according to the sign across from Cambridge Square subdivision, this should have been completed but there is no evidence that the work has even been started); attract new businesses besides pizza and auto parts stores; and improve the mall property. Gautier is a great place to live, and I believe we have the capabilities to remedy all the above issues.
