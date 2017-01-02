Sound Off: Why are the lights out at the Katrina wall in Biloxi?

The wrong path
Putin and his swamp are laughing their heads off over Trump’s becoming president. Watching Putin and Netanyahu play to Trump’s ego is showing some of us that we are well on our way down the most dangerous path this nation will ever encounter.
Check, please
I see in Friday’s paper where Obama/family/friends dined at the Nobu restaurant in Hawaii. Just wondering how much of our tax dollars went to pay for the meals.
The wrong side
How unAmerican can you get? Donald Trump siding with the Russians and deriding our American president. He has no shame and doesn’t care what anyone thinks.
Lights out
With out of town family visiting, we decided to go to the Katrina wall and the display in Biloxi Green to find most of the lights out. Both lights were out in the display case, one light out on the wall, all the lights were out in the mosaic, the light on the flag was also out and three lights out in the tall street light. I know these lights would have enhanced the Christmas decorations. Come on Biloxi let’s get our lights on!
Over uneducated
There’s an old adage that “You reap what you sow.” This country has trailed all other developed countries in education for many years. The recent election proves that adage right. Much of the population is uneducated.
Shame on Biloxi
Shame on the city government of Biloxi for how it has treated the residents and businesses of its Back Bay area. The situation is unhealthy, financially punishing and enormously inconvenient. To shame the city and its contractors into accelerating the progress of road and utility improvement on the Bay, the Sun Herald should publish a daily update of what has been accomplished and what remains to be done.
No rending
And the wise Americans sayeth, cast not your Constitution before the theocrats, for they will trample your Constitution, then turn and rend you.
Dangerous turn
The intersection where US 90 and Beach Boulevard intersect going east bound could hurt or kill some one, particularly those who are visitors here or recent arrivals to our area. At night it can be very hazardous. A visiting friend and I were approaching this intersection. As we passed the sign that says Armed Forces Retirement Home next left, I told my driver to make a left turn and right onto Beach Boulevard. They made the left turn but ran across the road and up on an empty lot missing Beach Boulevard completely. This intersection needs some kind of warning sign or maybe a lighted one reminding people of this turn.
