Sound Off for Jan. 1: Please make sure Carnival paraders clean up

He’s no Hitler
Jan Chamberlin, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir singer who quit rather than sing at Don Trump’s inauguration, is right about how she characterized Trump. However, there is a yuuuge difference between Hitler and Trump. Trump craves the attention, the people’s adulation, their fear and the power Hitler had. He now talks, acts and tweets on the world stage as if he finally has that kind of Hitleristic power. Trump is in for a rude awakening. No one will ever have the power of life and death to the vile, massive degree Hitler and his swamp had it. You have good morals, Jan Chamberlin.
America first
Trump has too many connections to Russia and too much money and businesses that his cabinet will need to consider in all they do. America and its people need to be first!
Swamp things
“Drain the swamp” indeed! This is going to be an administration like no other. Trump is stocking the swamp with ‘creatures from the black lagoon.’ The press needs to get out the spear guns. They’re gonna need ta go monster huntin’.
Last hurrah
It looks like Obama and his buddy John Kerry are hell-bent on destroying international relations with either friend or foe before leaving office.
Proper disposal
Mardi Gras parades will be rolling soon. Krewes, please make it mandatory that the float riders dispose of the bead bags properly. In the past, they have just been thrown off the floats to end up everywhere including on our beaches and in the water, hurting our wildlife.
Bad timing
The diverging diamond could be a true diamond if the traffic lights were in sync with the traffic. The city manager of D’Iberville said he did not experience a problem going through the diamond over the weekend. Well, try it at 5:30 p.m. on a weekday. Last night, the traffic was backed up from the diamond’s northernmost traffic light to beyond Popp’s Ferry Road. More than 50 cars were lined up, patiently waiting for the traffic light to change even though there were no cars going through on the other side of the light. Then, when the light changed, only 20 or so cars could make it through before the light went to red. There are cameras on the top of each traffic light but those cameras are oblivious to traffic congestion. I truly believe timers are used to control the lights and therefore what you get is traffic gridlock in D’Iberville.
Wi-Fi aboard
Restoring passenger train service is a novel idea, but they better equip those rail cars with Wi-Fi. Children get apprehensive without their toys.
Comments