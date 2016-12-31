Sound Off for Dec. 31: Does D’Iberville really need a diverging diamond?

1:45 You won't believe what this 5-year-old asked Santa for Christmas Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

1:00 Woman turns on camera as tornado moves through Kiln

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive