Sound Off for Dec. 31: Does D’Iberville really need a diverging diamond?

Thanks!
Thank you to all those involved with the wonderful Popp’s Ferry four-lane road from Cedar Lake to D’Iberville.
Too bad!
The poor fisherman has to walk a whole block to get his bait. Gimme a break — he needs the exercise. Let’s have a benefit for him.
Great minds. . .
Great minds think alike. Remember that, rather than getting angry, the next time your wife tells you to do something you’re on the way to do.
Words of wisdom
Our Democratic friends who keep whining about the election results should remember this quote from the great football coach Lou Holtz: “The man who complains about the way the ball bounces is likely to be the one who dropped it.”
Don’t need it
There have been accidents on the diverging diamond bridge, one just last week. Although the bridge configuration does work most of the time, the question is: Why not just a regular four-lane bridge with no traffic lights to slow traffic? Just because there are bridges of this type around the country does not mean South Mississippi needs one.
Thanks!
For all of us patting ourselves on the back for all the online shopping we did this year, let us also give thanks to UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service delivery people for the countless number of on-time deliveries brought to our homes and businesses. Thank you all, and safe travels.
Planning advice
Planning, rethink Courthouse Road. We need a street with good paving and lighting. Trees and flowers are needless upkeep. Sidewalks are nice. That’s fancy enough. The Cowan-Lorraine bridge and other bridges should be a priority above streets. Stuck in traffic, getting home is a nightmare. The Coast has to have workable bridges and great paved streets. Don’t waste money on frivolous stuff. Rainy day funds are needed. Hire a local contractor with experience who knows the cost, time frame and manpower. Copy what he does where all-electric maintenance is installed. Businesses close and leave the area all the time. Pass Road needs TLC! Happy day to you.
