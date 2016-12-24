Sound Off: Why are power companies killing harmless trees?

Harmless trees
The power company is also cutting in Stone County. They will be cutting down a native magnolia and a cedar that I planted when they were a foot tall 24 years ago. They are now about 20 feet tall. They are in no way interfering with the lines and their limbs are not close to the lines. But they are in the 15-feet easement and I can not afford the $1,000 it would cost to bury the line. Happy holidays, huh?
Foul-language films
Usually there are good movies to see over the Christmas holidays. Seems this year we have lots of bad language and evil intents. If the movies reflect what young people want, then we are in trouble.
Get an antenna
Ditch the cable company. Go to your local Best Buy and purchase the best over-air antenna you can get. Step up to a smart TV or adapter and use the internet for Netflix or other streaming services. Merry Christmas!
Rooking for a club
Is there a chess club in South Mississippi? It seems like I remember an article in the Sun Herald from several years ago, but of course, I have lost that information. Thanks for any help on the subject.
Drop channel, charges
Hey, Cable One, please drop WDSU and all the other junk channels you are price gouging me for. Then do not forget to lower my bill. I can power my 100 percent electric house 24 hours per day cheaper than what your cable costs. Please remove all the filth channels while you are at it.
Staying right here
Many Trumpsters keep suggesting we go to Canada. Not on your life. Our patriotic duty is to stay here and treat you the way you’ve treated us for the last eight years. Payback!
Hands-free driving
Merry Christmas. I have a free gift for anyone living on the Mississippi Coast: Free driving lessons! I will show you how to operate your vehicle without a mobile device stuck in your face. It’s not hard.
Don’t help thieves
I cannot believe how many women I see out shopping who leave their purses in the top of their shopping cart, often wide open, and walk off to look at something. There is such a thing as a crime of opportunity — don’t make it so easy for the thieves.
Let them keep magic
Every child is born with a wonderful magic that stays with them until they lose their innocence. They see amazing things we adults can’t even remember anymore. Let them keep that magical innocence for as long as possible. Things like believing in Santa, the Easter Bunny and fairies aren’t a lie. It’s just that adults can’t remember them.
