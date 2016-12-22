Sound Off: Don’t spoil Santa for the children

Please explain
Why would the street sweeper for Gulfport avoid sweeping the edge of the street on Cowan Road when the edges are the dirty part? Maybe I don’t understand the process, but maybe you would have to empty it out more often.
Not our friend
For those who think the Russian hacking is nothing: Russia did not change the election, but it is more than nothing. This is cyber-war. Think about if the Russians shut down our power grid, because they have done that in Ukraine. They have hacked into European governments. They have proved to us they can. They want to be the superpower of the world, and they would not care what they had to do to get that. Russia is not our friend. Period! And if anyone tells you different, they do not know what they are talking about.
Why not?
Lie about Santa, the Easter Bunny and other things that give a person hope? That’s the only lie one tells. Isn’t that special? Why would you want to spoil a dream of a young child, a dream which doesn’t last for many years? Shame on you. Consider all lies that come from your mouth. Probably more hurtful than a hope or a dream. I, for one, believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny and even Prince Charming, although I have not found him. I’m still dreaming. Like the song says, “Fairy tales can come true, it could happen to you, if you’re young at heart.”
Holiday bustle
Parents picking up Toys for Tots. Yes, very cold standing and waiting to pick up toys. Dress with layers. Be thankful for all people running and getting gifts so all can have a Merry Christmas. Most have a life, jobs, school, families. Years ago, no such help. Guess what? Kids appreciated what parents could afford. You have 12 months to buy gifts for your children. Check sales. Smoke, drink or eat out? Luxuries you can do without. Put money aside for your child’s Christmas. Do your part. Don’t complain. Happy Holidays!
