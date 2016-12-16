Sound Off for Dec. 16: Don’t lie

Proper procedure?
What is most correct — mail Christmas cards or hand them to the recipient?
Button pushers
Putin has control of a button. Trump will have control of a button. What could possibly go wrong?
It’s all good
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Season’s Greetings, Feliz Navidad, Joyeux Noel, Mele Kalikimaka. What difference does it make? It’s the thought that counts.
Double standard?
It seemed the media praised President Obama for appointing people to cabinet positions who were either his colleagues (academics) or people he was acquainted with. However, when Trump does the same thing, his appointees are not qualified. Double standard?
Good move
Hats off to the CMR commissioner who voted to keep the oyster season closed. If you keep catching on a reef or reefs that are already in poor condition, there will be nothing for seed stock. Then everyone will be wanting someone to do something when it’s too late.
Stop!
I live off Willow Oak Drive and am astounded by how many people run the stop sign at Lorraine and Willow Oak Drive. Some people don’t even slow down. Drivers, please use caution. Someone is going to get hurt, seriously injured or killed. It will not be worth the second or two you save.
Don’t lie
Parents work with their children telling them that it’s not nice to lie. Many children even get in very bad trouble for lying. However, parents start off from a very young age lying to them about Santa Claus, Easter Bunny (I’ve never even seen a bunny lay eggs) and more, only to burst their bubble when they get older showing them it must be acceptable to lie. So where is the honesty?
Oughta be a law
If I could get a waiver of applicable laws, I would love to have a few moments to counsel with the person who beat the dog in his truck and the people who poured scalding water on the caged cat. It would only take a few minutes and I wouldn’t charge anything for the lesson they would receive. From what I have read, it seems the only group approving animal cruelty is the legislators, by their lack of action.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments