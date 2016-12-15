Sound Off for Dec. 15: Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas!
To the “Happy Holidays” person: If it wasn’t for Christmas, you would not have holidays — only New Year. We celebrate the birth of Jesus, which is Christmas. Merry Christmas.
We’re behind
Mississippi is not cutting everything to the bone. The wealthy got a nice tax break. I believe the big failure of the Southern GOP-run states is the failure of the schools to educate our future citizens. Mississippi is at the bottom of all the states and way past the bottom compared with other first-world countries.
Please explain
I am stumped. After calling everyone I can think of and getting nowhere, I am asking if anyone can answer my question. Who appoints the Electoral College electors in Mississippi? All anyone will tell me is “they are appointed.” I ask by whom and get stammers, and I don’t know. Why is it such a secret?
Does he want it?
Melania doesn’t want to live in the White House. Trump wants to use his own plane. Trump doesn’t need the salary. Does he really even want this job?
Really?
What gives? The Gulfport Police Department is well known for its DUI enforcement efforts. Then we read that a four-time offender is still out on the roads?
Equal voting
Our Founding Fathers created the Electoral College to make sure our presidents would be chosen by the states and not by the cities. Clinton won only 20 of the 50 states, even though she won the popular vote of our country by about 2.5 million votes. In the five counties that surround New York City, Clinton received more than 2.5 million votes — the concentration of votes all in one city.
No influence here
All the national syndicated news outlets are screaming the Russians worked to get Trump elected. Well, I am here to say when my wife and I went to vote, we were never approached by any Russian who wanted us to vote according to their directions. Strange, nobody else in the voting line was approached by any Russian, either. We voted for Donald J. Trump because we liked what he said.
