Sound Off for Dec. 11: Thank you, Hancock teachers

Great article
Great article in Friday’s paper. Good job, Mr. McAlarnen. Teaching our youth real-world financial management. So many young people and some not so young think that not maxing out all four of your credit cards with a $5,000 to $8,000 limit is financial management.
Street repairs
I heard that Gulfport is finally planning to repair Courthouse Road. Well, we all know how long it will be before this even gets started. In the meantime, how about popping over to DeBuys Road and repairing the near-sink hole just before the U.S. 90 intersection. There’s another hole in front of the apartments just before you get to the college. It would be greatly appreciated.
Hypocrites!
Hillary Clinton and Brian Williams are concerned about “fake news”? They are the queen and king of fake news!
Immigration
Is “extreme vetting” the same as “enhanced interrogation”?
Americans first
Donald Trump to be president of America? Act like a person in charge. Stop being foolish on Twitter. He has a list of things that are important and matter to those who voted for him. Donald, you’re 70. It’s OK to have fun after taking care of business. Americans are hurting in areas you don’t have a clue about. Stop these people taking anger to the streets. They don’t like our laws and have no respect or honor. Want war? Other countries need their kind. America, it’s people being destroyed by our own? This is my country, too. I love it! America, set an example, be civil, have class. Time for a change? It starts with all Americans.
It does count
When counting the popular vote, don’t count California? That’s a full eighth of our total national population. Folks, stuff like this is why other parts of America think the genius genes skipped Mississippi on their way around the country.
Comments