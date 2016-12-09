Sound Off for Dec. 9: Another bad idea

Savor the season
In this busy world of emails, texting and Facebook, why don’t we attempt to “slow down” and enjoy the magic of the Christmas season? Take time to really listen to others, be generous with your well wishes and do your best to spread heartfelt holiday kindness.
Change
Yes, we’re changing from a president with no respect for the Constitution to a president who has respect for the Constitution.
Another bad idea
If Trump thinks the deal with Boeing for Air Force One is bad, someone needs to point him to the Kemper power plant.
Grateful
Thank you for not voting next time. It’s obvious where your loyalties lie. By not voting, you’re helping the competition. And we appreciate it.
Require it
Do you really think the owner of the pit bull has money to pay for those hospital bills of the boy who was mauled? It’s time to require registration and proof of insurance for these dangerous animals.
Thankful
I’m sure he/she takes the most efficient mail route. Being handicapped makes it somewhat harder for those of us who make the walk. Anyway, it’s about all of us who thank the postal deliveries. ’Tis the season.
Our voice
No, the big population centers gave Hillary that 2.5 million popular vote margin. If it weren’t for the Electoral College, all federal elections would be determined by California, Texas, New York and Florida. Small states like Mississippi would have no voice.
Deal with it
Give President-elect Trump a chance to show what he does and doesn’t know. We now have a businessman who can act as a businessman instead of a lawyer who taught constitutional law but did not practice it. Take a breath, people, and deal with the facts.
Study up
Before anyone else writes about how unfair our form of government is, please study how and why our Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution the way they did. Then if you don’t understand the Electoral College reasoning, you can put yourself in the sore loser category and continue to lick your wounds. A quick answer: Their fears have been justified by our country’s demographics.
