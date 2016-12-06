Sound Off for Dec. 6: Can’t please them

Popular agreement
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by over 2.5 million votes. Most of America does agree with the Washington Post in their criticism of Trump.
Glad to be alive
I love to wake up in the morning and notice I am still breathing, then I know it will be the start of a good day.
He has a point
Maybe Kaepernick has a point. They made him play in the snow on Sunday. Bears 26, 49ers 6. Fortunately for 49ers fans, he took his rightful place on the bench midway through the fourth quarter with one completed pass for a total of 4 yards for the game.
Reasonable rebuttals
Good to see not one, but two scientifically astute letters to the editor Sunday from Carriere and Ocean Springs. Their correction of a misleading letter about floating ice and sea level was perfect. Did that author purposely mislead readers, or just not know any better?
Dry docked
It took long enough, but finally Biloxi has a plan for their waterfront that may work. However, it would be nice if our beautiful waterfront Maritime Museum had water access for a dock. Boats cannot approach Point Cadet because debris from the old bridge was dumped there instead of the Katrina Reef. Not one public servant from Delbert Hosemann’s office on down has the courage to admit, let alone fix, this blunder. Only in Mississippi do you have a dry-docked Maritime Museum.
Really?
I get a citation from the police department for having a light out on my auto. The person who has a pit bull that severely attacks two young boys gets a citation for allowing a vicious animal to run loose in the neighborhood.
Can’t please them
Watched all of the weekend news talk shows. All had the same talking points. A plant that had already made arrangements to move to Mexico was staying, saving 800 jobs, but “700 jobs will still go to Mexico.” It was pounded as a bad thing. It’s like a building is burning down and the firemen went in to rescue people, but were only able to save two-thirds of them. That’s bad because they couldn’t save 100 percent. If Trump found a cure for cancer tomorrow, they would say, OK but he didn’t cure the common cold.
Thank goodness
When I wake up in the morning, I pause and thank God that Donald Trump will be our president. He will insure our constitutional form of government will survive the onslaught of the liberal left whose main desire in life is to destroy America.
