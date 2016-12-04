Sound Off: People love their phones more than their spouses

Three’s a crowd
I would not be surprised if fools today are staring at their cellphones on their honeymoon. Why don’t they just marry their phone? They are more devoted to it than their spouse.
Try HD setting
Not sure what system the writer is on, but I had the same problem until my wife told me to switch to the HD channel. The score and clock was there. This was on Cable One and I do not know how the other systems work. Hope this helps.
Who’ll try next?
The explanation as to how Trump saved about 1,000 jobs from going to Mexico (over 1,000 are still going) is his running mate, who is still governor of Indiana, gave Carrier $700 million to keep those 800 jobs here. What companies are next to extort states for taxpayer money to stay here?
Long-term error
Leonard Pitts Jr., in his column in the Sun Herald’s Friday edition, has undoubtedly penned the very best line of all regarding the election of Trump: “I remain unalterably convinced that the new president is an awful person and that America made a generation-defining mistake in choosing him.” I fear for my grandchildren.
Diplomat blunder?
Trump spoke with the president of Taiwan, setting off a firestorm with China, by blundering into diplomatic relations with a country the U.S. has not recognized since the 1970s. Such a major foreign policy pivot without a plan is “how wars start” — or maybe just Trump seeking to open luxury hotels in Taiwan.
Mad math
The Indiana governor, VP-elect Pence, gave Carrier payments from state taxpayers of $700,000 a year for 17 years to keep the company from sending 1,000 jobs to Mexico. The other employees will take a pay cut, and 1,300 jobs will still go to Mexico. Carrier’s parent company gets defense contracts and government subsidies. The CEO received a $4.5 million bonus. And Trump has stock in the company. So to save 1,000 jobs, these people will take a pay cut and everyone pays higher taxes every year for 17 years — not to educate their kids, or employ fire and police officers — but to make sure the CEO gets millions in bonuses, and Trump gets to gloat over what HE did.
Retire them properly
Chances are this will not be read by those dumping tires in Harrison County, but from 8 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of the each month, the county offers hazardous-waste collection which includes tires (max is 25) at 10076 Lorraine Rd., in Gulfport. There will even be people to unload them for you.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments