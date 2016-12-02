Sound Off: Fox in charge of the hen house

Fox in charge
Trump put the fox in charge of the hen house. Wonder if his followers understand what the consequence can be for them? Look no further than the housing collapse that brought the country to its knees.
Lesson learned
As I sit here reading an official court document prepared by a local attorney I come to realize why attorneys are so vilified in general. It’s full of blatant lies and half-truths. It was sworn to by the client and filed by the attorney in court. When I asked about it, I was told it’s all part of the game. OK, lesson learned.
Santa for seniors
Recently, I visited my grandmother in her nursing home. I set up a little Christmas tree for her in her room. It occurred to me that there are so many of the residents who don’t have visitors or family who might do all the little extras for them, especially during the holidays. I’ve asked around, and I’ve been told that there is a program called “Santa for a Senior.” There are angels on a tree in several local drug stores where you can “adopt” a senior for Christmas. I’m so relieved to hear that there are folks out there who are watching out for the elderly at Christmas.
Why?
I am not a resident of Biloxi, so maybe I should not have an opinion, but driving along the beach, I have noticed a lot of new buildings south of U.S. 90. To some people, this is good, but to me, all I see is ugly buildings. Why clutter up our beachfront with tacky looking buildings?
Serious matter
Donald Trump has claimed that millions of people voted illegally in the recent presidential election. If his claim is true, it points to a very serious problem for our democracy and needs to be objectively verified so such illegal behavior can be prevented from happening again. On the other hand, if his claim is false, then that, too, is very serious and needs to be objectively exposed as false.
Bad times
I was born in New Orleans and lived there through my high school years. I had season tickets to the Saints for many years. I love the restaurants, the entertainment, the historical sites and most of the people. With the violence in the city today, I do not see how anyone can be there these days.
Elevate the tracks
We would have another badly needed east-west road if CSX Railroad would elevate their tracks across Harrison County. Then the trains would not have to blast their horns. Vehicles would not get held up waiting for it pass, or get hit trying to beat it. Only one problem, the money to do it.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments