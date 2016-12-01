Sound Off for Dec. 1: Can Trump trust Romney to carry message?

Matter of trust
I hope Trump does not select Romney for secretary of state. It’s hard to imagine how Trump could trust Romney in some private diplomatic setting somewhere on the other side of the world, to faithfully communicate his message instead of undermining him. He would have to be a passionate spokesman and articulate defender of American policy, not a reluctant messenger. I seriously doubt it.
No way
Suspend Trump’s Twitter account? Heaven forbid! He’s the only reason I have one.
Bad company
History has repeated itself. The founding fathers thought Andrew Jackson was a “cracker,” unsophisticated in every way. The founders wouldn’t invite Trump to their dinner tables, either.
Table manners?
To the couple at the booth in front of us today at lunch, Sadly, your dine-time modus operandi is a very popular and growing trend among countless folks. For some reason known only to God, they schedule a meal together and instead of sharing conversation, these full-grown adults choose instead to keep their faces, their attention, their brain cells, glued to their handheld devices. I’m a people watcher.
Unpredictable
I am a senior citizen (85) living in West Biloxi. I do not understand how the U.S. Postal Service operates. Today my mail was delivered at 5:15 p.m. (same as dark); other days usually 5 p.m. As I shuffle down my driveway to my mailbox, I wonder why mail is daily delivered directly across the street about 9 a.m. Perhaps I don’t have a reason to complain and should be thankful I get mail delivery.
Omission
It is truly a shame Medgar Evers wasn’t posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom recently. Yet, the president proudly presented the medal to Ellen DeGeneres, among some other Hollywood types. Medgar Evers, I’m sure, is enjoying a rich reward in heaven for the righteous cause he stood for during the civil rights struggle. At least the Navy has seen fit to name a future ship in honor and memory of Evers.
