Sound Off for Nov. 30: Twitter should suspend Trump’s account

Good idea
Twitter should do everybody a favor and suspend Trump’s account for the good of the country and for Trump.
Finer points
Football: A contact sport played mostly using the arms on a 100-yard field with scoring determined in inch measurements visually by referees wearing striped pajamas.
Thank you!
My husband and I were at Harbor View restaurant today and some very thoughtful and gracious person paid for our lunch. My husband is 90 years old and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in France during the war. We want to thank you very much for your generosity. Thank you again. I salute you!
Fair
People think Trump is mean to deport illegals. But is there any country in the world an American can walk into and work illegally, putting the locals out of work? We would be locked up, deported or something worse.
An idea
“Ballgames” perhaps are treated as religion. To many, it’s more blasphemous to state watching games is given more fervor than going to church. Why not have two-week World Games as in the Olympics? Get done with it and conserve activities for something gainfully respectful.
