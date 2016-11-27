Sound Off for Nov. 27: Watch our buses

Don’t praise Castro
Marxist Barack Obama has never met a dictator he didn't like and he loved Fidel Castro. Castro was a bloodthirsty dictator who enslaved his country of Cuba and kept it in perpetual poverty for well over half a century. Yet, Barack Obama today praised this man who brought the world to the brink of nuclear war in the 1960's and mourned his passing.
Watch our buses
Last week 6 children in Tennessee tragically died in a school bus crash that could have been easily avoided should the bus company and local School Board been monitoring the drivers. I hope our school boards along the Coast are paying attention because this can easily happen here. From what I personally witness almost every school day it will only be a matter of time before this tragedy happens down on the coast.
Watch who goes
President Barack Obama should send the same members of his administration to Fidel Castro’s funeral as he sent to Margaret Thatcher’s funeral — nobody! He will send a high ranking official, if he doesn’t attend himself, because he loves Marxist, communist dictators.
Appease? No thanks
Dear President-elect Trump. Never appease or apologize to the left or the establishment. Both lost in the presidential contest and in every state and local election in this country. Globalism, political correctness, cowardice and shrinking from necessity with pathetic, gymnastic excuses are becoming extinct internationally and across America. However, those emotionally, politically and financially invested in such failed ideas are distraught and will stop at nothing to slander the right and center.
No dumping, please
I am so disgusted with the person or persons who thought it was all right to dump tires on Iris in Biloxi, just south of the tracks. This is a throughway from U.S. 90 to Pass Road. A lot of visitors know this, so what must they think when they see something like this? Please Sun Herald, publish an article telling these idiots how to get rid of their tires without dumping them on the side of the street.
Loud actions
Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed to disavow and disown the white supremacist movement known as the alt-right and the acts of terror and violence that have erupted against blacks, immigrants, LGBT people, and other groups following his election, saying he intends to be a president for all Americans. But actions speak louder than words, and his appointment of Steve Bannon, who publicly proclaimed his website Breitbart as the mouthpiece of the alt-right, says quite a lot. He ran on a platform of cleaning up corruption and getting rid of lobbyists in Washington, or to "drain the swamp," as he put it. Yet he is tapping many of these same insiders and lobbyists to play key roles in his administration.
