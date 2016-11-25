Sound Off for Nov. 25: Thanks, Diamondhead police, for the pansies!

Door damage
With all these door buster sales, there should be plenty of work for carpenters!
Christmas reason
I love the Christmas season. I like the decorations, the gathering of family and friends, the delicious food, and even the presents. What I am disturbed about is the way we have come to celebrate Christmas has little to do with the reason we celebrate Christmas. In fact, much of the modern celebration dishonors the Christ child we claim to be celebrating. We talk about keeping Christ in Christmas, but do we do it? Are we truly celebrating the birth of our Savior?
Breath of fresh air
Thank you so much for publishing President Washington’s 1789 Thanksgiving proclamation concerning a day of thanksgiving and prayer. At a time when some among us would lead us away from our foundational reliance upon a providential God, it was like a breath of fresh air. God bless America!
Kindness blossoms
My 94-year-old mother was saddened to find someone had stolen her newly planted pansies during the night. The Diamondhead police sent out an officer to take her statement. Today, she was delighted to find a new group of pansies planted in her pot. Thank you to the kindness of the Diamondhead police.
Time the trips
What a tragic school bus accident. My heart goes out to the families and friends. Don’t know what caused the wreck but on a regular basis I see speeding buses. Very simple solution: You ride the route with a timer and record the time. Any bus driver who gets back to the barn too quickly was speeding.
Cop a plea
The two ladies who refused to serve the policeman should claim religious freedom.
Biblical differences
The election had a profound effect on many. It made me look at my friends and ask how they could vote for Trump and profess to be Christians. Their version of the Bible must be very different from mine.
