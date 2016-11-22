Sound Off: It’s 2016. School buses need seat belts.

Safety belts, please
This is the age of high technology and still no seat belts on school buses?
No ‘could’ about it
The two deli workers who refused to serve the policeman “could” lose their jobs? How about “should” lose their jobs?
A federal case
There is a federal law making it a crime to sell marijuana. Maybe the president-elect can enforce the federal law to stop the sale of marijuana in the U.S. It hasn’t helped the illegal sale. It has just increased the use of a Schedule I drug that leads to the use of more addictive drugs.
Really?
I see more than 500 Mississippi voters showed up at the polls with no picture ID. Wonder what rock they’ve been hiding under. That’s been the law for a couple of years now and several election cycles. They were allowed to vote by affidavit, but to certify the vote, they had to show up within five days at the clerk’s office with a picture ID. The number who did that wasn’t known.
Give them a chance
People are quick to react. Boycotting Piggly Wiggly is not the way to handle this issue. Give them a chance to deal with their employees. If they fail to do so, then you can boycott. I plan to go in and talk to the manager and tell them the situation with the police officer is unacceptable and I hope they will deal with it. Give them a chance.
Lights, please
This is my 14th Sound Off on this subject since 2013. MDOT has been negligent on replacing the overhead lights at the end of the Biloxi side of the bridge. I have made calls, emails and personal inquires to local officials to no avail. The Sun Herald has also gotten involved with no results. See their front page story of March 29, 2016, titled “Lights Out On Bridge Concern: Fix Coming.” This is a safety issue and and needs to be fixed before someone gets seriously hurt or worse at the Myrtle Street and U.S. 90 crosswalk. I really do not believe MDOT plans to do anything about this issue. They have had plenty of time to correct this situation.
