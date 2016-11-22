Sound Off: Donald Trump needs to man up

Man up
Trump wants equal time to refute a skit on “SNL?” Get real and get on with the business you were elected to do. Quit letting your thin skin lead you around. You could learn a lesson from President Obama on how to man up to that type of thing.
Expect criticism
Dear Messrs. Trump and Pence, you were elected despite the fact that more people voted against you than for you. You should expect some criticism (a lot of criticism) for at least the next four years. It goes with the position.
Acorn abundance
I've lived on the Coast for 20 years, and I am pretty sure my Live oaks have broken a record for acorn production. Does anyone know why? Is it because they are stressed by the drought?
Please pick up
It's rather hard keeping the neighborhood looking nice when you put trash by the curb for pickup and two weeks later it's still sitting there. What gives, Biloxi?
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments