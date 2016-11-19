Sound Off: Parents should discipline teens for filming fight

Wrong is wrong
Recreational marijuana in Mississippi? Wrong is wrong — no matter how much “tax money” is gathered. No good can come of this.
Nothing good
The only good thing that will come from recreational marijuana is nothing. Can you imagine cell phone watchers high on marijuana driving round the state of Mississippi. Enough said.
Not for; against
I am convinced that the people who voted for Trump did not do so because they wanted him to be president. They voted for him because they did not want another Clinton in the White House.
Safe here
I live half of a mile from the sports complex and am very safe and comfortable in my neighborhood. Thank you, Chief Papania, for informing the public that the neighborhoods around the sports complex are safe. To the parents of all those kids who have not been identified, please turn them in ASAP. You know who they are.
Discipline needed
Regarding the fights that took place at the sports complex, those teens don’t need more “constructive role models.” What they need is some form of discipline to teach them that such behavior has serious consequences. Perhaps if the phones they used to take videos of the fights were taken away for about a week, they might learn a lesson.
Saints problems
Are you a Saints’ fan? Yes, I am. It seems the Saints special team members need new leadership. Close games played by the Saints have gone by the way side. Maybe he did step out of bounds and then again maybe he didn’t. Maybe the kicker should move back a few yards. Maybe the center needs to raise up quicker. Lot of maybe’s. Head coach, where are you? Back to the “blocked” drawing board. Come on, man!
Wrong!
To “Just say no,” who believes marijuana has no medicinal value and leads to abuse of stronger drugs, you are so wrong. You say there are other remedies just as good — yes OxyContin and Hydrocodone relieve pain but are highly addictive and an overdose can cause death. They are a dangerous mix of chemicals while marijuana is totally natural. It has been a benefit to mankind for thousands of years. How dare you deny relief to someone who is suffering simply because you have antiquated morals? If you don’t want to utilize its many, many benefits, then don’t, but don’t try to deny someone else just because you can’t be bothered to take the time to educate yourself about all that this plant can do.
