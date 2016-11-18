Sound Off: Mississippi needs to legalize marijuana

Listen, heal
Police Chief Papania is correct. Anger, violence are societal problems. We need to listen and heal.
Great service
Kudos to Gulfport water and sewer people on a very fast report to our call for a backup problem. Both of you were great. Thanks!
Beautiful story
Anita Lee’s Jimmy and Phyllis love story was beautiful. A vet and a World War II nurse whose life story was inspiring. How blessed are Gulfport’s James and Phyllis Davis’ family. Their story was truly a Godsend for us all.
Love the whistle
I totally agree with Ms. Alawine’s letter to the editor. Don’t buy a house close to the tracks if you don’t want to hear the whistle. On the flip side, there are some of us who love the sound of the train whistle. When house hunting four years ago, one of the items on our wish list was being near the tracks. We in this household find the sound soothing and look forward to the trains coming through. Our only complaint is that the whistle doesn’t last long enough.
Danger!
Reading the paper the other morning I saw where Gulfport was busy with automobile wrecks Monday. Actually, I would think that would be normal for today’s world, caused by drivers who cannot get in their vehicle and drive without reading messages on their phones. I see it daily with phone-distracted drivers running off the road, weaving back and forth across the center line, hitting their brakes and slowing down while looking at the phone, running stop and yield signs while looking at the phone. It is dangerous to drive in today’s world.
Legalize marijuana
First off, the states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use have spent the extra income from taxes very well on schools and the homeless, among a list of other things. I must tell you, whoever you are, you need to educate yourself. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the country. Why not have an increased income for our state to do beneficial things for our communities? People like you will have no choice but to accept it when it is removed from the controlled substance list. I say out with the old, in with the new. Legalize it!
All winners
We all won. This presidential election was a turning of the tide for the millions of Americans who have not had a voice fighting for them in Washington in decades and who showed disapproval of how the country has been governed over the past eight years. This was not a win for the GOP or the Democrats, it was a win for all Americans.
