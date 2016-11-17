Sound Off: Blame the full moon for all of the wrecks

Full moon folly
Twenty wrecks in one day. It was a full moon. Go figure!
Good thing
Good thing everyone has auto insurance and my rates will never go up.
Where’ve you been?
What happened to the recycling truck in Bayou View, Gulfport, this morning? We did not have a pick up.
All done now
Your article about the 4-year-old wanting the wedding to be over was so adorable. Thanks! I know how he felt. I so wanted the election to be over.
Just say no
When it comes to marijuana being legalized for medicinal purposes, I remain very skeptical. I believe it is nothing but a back door to societal full acceptance and legalization. And surely there are other medical remedies just as good. Our state does not need the introduction of more intoxicants for its denizens — especially the young.
Divine intervention
I am not gloating on Mr. Trump’s victory. I am, however, thankful to God for bringing us back to our senses. I believe it was with God’s intervention we now have a second chance to recover from our various and serious problems. Just my opinion.
Trump steaks!
My wife and I are so happy Donald Trump won the election for president. To celebrate his win, we decided to take some of our Social Security check and splurge on a steak dinner to celebrate his victory. It turned out delicious, and we enjoyed both the win and the steak.
Stop, look, listen
I have to disagree with the person who said trains are too loud. They aren’t loud enough, signals aren’t bright enough or people wouldn’t still be trying to outrun them. At train tracks, take a second to Stop, Look, Listen. If there is no crossing signal, use your God-given senses. It’s your life you’re putting in danger. It’s not the train’s fault. They can’t stop like an automobile or truck. Again, Stop, Look, Listen! Don’t blame the train. It’s up to you.
Got our votes
Here goes another elite liberal saying that only uneducated people voted for Trump. Wrong! I have a college degree, plus, and I voted for the man. All my teacher friends with college degrees voted for Trump. My family with a number of college degrees, plus masters, plus Ph.D.s voted for the man. No way could we vote for someone who wouldn’t know the truth if it hit her in the face. Get over it. He won.
