Sound Off: Good job, Mississippi

Reactions
How we act in defeat tells a lot more about our character than how we act in victory.
Thanks!
A big thank-you to Bill Curtis for his open letter to Rep. Steven Palazzo. I hope others will join in the call for our leaders to heed the public’s concern over climate change, before it is too late.
Tired of it!
The response of the radical left to the Trump election is the very reason why he won the election. The people are sick and tired of you.
Kudos
Kudos to Mississippians! Not everyone voted Trump into office. However, we accept his win without becoming angry or violent. Respect and integrity are alive and well here in our state.
No justification
The fact that the right expressed disapproval of Obama’s policies hardly equates to “Just rewards” justification of the burn, loot and pillage going on by those opposed to Trump. And if you are paying attention, Trump says his replacement of Obamacare will not take away existing-conditions coverage and young adults living with parents, and he will deport illegals who have broken serious laws, stop the massive flow of illegals into the country and then we will have a rational discussion about what to do with the others in this country illegally.
I got response
On Nov. 7, I emailed a message to Rep. Steven Palazzo asking him to help my grandson receive VA approval for surgery related to injuries he received while he served in Iraq and Afghanistan. My grandson served in the USMC for nine years and is now in the Marine Reserves. On Nov. 9, I read a Sound Off indicating the writer over a few years had written several letters to the congressman and had not received a personal response. So imagine my surprise when early that same morning, I received a telephone call from a secretary in the congressman’s office requesting my grandson’s telephone number. She called my grandson to be sure he had the proper paperwork and gave him advice on the best way to proceed. Thank you, Congressman Palazzo, for your efficient staff.
Pay attention
I commute between Gulfport and Diamondhead seven days a week. I travel up and down U.S. 49, seven days a week. It’s the election and the warm autumn. The natives are restless. As Yoda says, “Never paying attention to what your doing.” Please wake up before one of you crashes into me.
Comments