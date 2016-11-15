Sound Off: Don’t encourage ‘druggies’ to come to Mississippi

On guard
We need to be on guard for loss of freedom of the press from the Trump administration. He admires Putin, who shows him that controlling the press gives him great power. Trump likes the uneducated who get their information from tweets and Facebook, so controlling the press will be something he will try to do. Look for more tweets and large gatherings shouting slogans from his tweets.
Fix this
I try to recycle. I am past 80 but still break down every box, separate glass, take neat bags, but when arriving at Diamondhead recycle, there is no place to put my goods. Surely Diamondhead city directors or the POA can make a better arrangement. Many days, materials are piled up outside the bins. This is a bad arrangement that needs to be fixed.
Bad timing
Having mail delivered at 7 o’clock at night is unacceptable for seniors or anyone — plus mail/packages delivered to wrong addresses. Is this what we are going to expect through holidays in neighborhoods off Three Rivers Road? Unacceptable!
Slow down!
Has the speed limit changed on Interstate 10 from 70 mph to 85-plus? It seems every time I travel it at 70 I appear to be in the way as everyone else speeds by. Does a three-lane interstate actually become an Autobahn by law? There are speeders on I-55 and I-20 but nothing like I-10. These people have no respect for the law. Maybe slowing these people down will prevent more accidents.
Bad idea
The person who wants to legalize marijuana in Mississippi should move to Colorado, California, Washington, Oregon or Mexico. We have enough problems with drugs in Mississippi without encouraging “druggies” to come here from other states.
Pumps for Trump
I have it on good authority that in the Washington area, pumps have experienced a dramatic increase in sales in anticipation of draining the swamp.
Thanks
Just wanted to thank the Sun Herald for printing my letters throughout this political season as well as being informative to the whole Mississippi Coast. Again, many thanks!
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments