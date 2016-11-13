Sound Off for Nov. 13: Protect your purses

Protect your purses
Just read in paper where a purse was stolen from a shopping cart in Wal-Mart in Biloxi. Ladies, how many more times must I tell you to do these things? No. 1: Take out what you need before going into the store. If you take a purse with you and put it in top of the cart, use child straps to wind around the purse handles and secure. No. 2: Carry a jacket and put the purse under the jacket either in top of the cart or in the bottom toward the back of the cart and put your groceries up against it. No. 3: Go back to No. 1. If I see any purses in a grabbable sight while in a store, I will tell the owner what to do.
Why was pit bull loose?
The question is not why the pit bull attacked the two little boys in Biloxi. We know why pit bulls attack, and it is similar to the reason sharks attack. The two little boys were playing in the front yard, and the pit bull probably saw their play as a confrontation, was escalated into an excited state, and then attacked. The real question is, “Why was this pit bull not confined behind a fence or in the owner’s home?” Please pray for healing for these two little boys.
What say you, media?
If Clinton had won and Trump supporters were rioting in the streets and vandalizing businesses, how do you think the media would be covering the events?
Not expecting much
I will give Trump a chance in the same way that conservatives gave President Obama a chance. Trump has never done anything in his professional and personal life that wasn’t self-serving. I am not expecting him to do anything other than that as president.
Class-less society
With all the protests, chanting, screaming and damage by singers, actors and students, it’s obvious you can’t buy class with wealth and fame. Nor can you acquire it in colleges.
On second thought
Remember 2008 when the Republicans were telling us that the White House was no place for on-the-job training? I guess they changed their minds.
Better than ever
Obama’s four years of failure? Job growth has risen every single month of his presidency. He brought back the auto industry. He got rid of Bin Laden. He changed credit card rules so that they can no longer charge outrageous rates. He signed bills to help veterans. He got rid of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. Obamacare gave millions of people healthcare. He signed Dodd-Frank, a law that keeps big banks from bringing down our country like they did in 2008. Illegal immigration has slowed to a trickle. Our stock market has been booming. Gas prices are wonderful. In fact, things are better than ever.
