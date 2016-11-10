Sound Off: Give Donald Trump a chance, South Mississippi

Ever think?
It seems as if Hillary supporters never even considered they might lose.
Two words
Fed up with Washington? I have two words for you: Term limits!
Illegal
“Undocumented immigrants” are illegal aliens who broke our laws to be here. They deserve neither jobs nor scholarships, but expulsion from our country.
Means nothing
The popular vote count means nothing. The candidates worked for electoral votes, not popular votes. If popular vote was the measurement, the candidates would have spent the bulk of their efforts in high population areas. Do you think Trump would have spent more time in Iowa than California if popular vote was the measure? Folks, don’t be fooled by those claiming popular vote victory.
Give him a chance
Wouldn’t it be something if Donald Trump was the one to unite our country? Let’s just give him a chance. In the next four years, we’ll have a better idea about whether America made the right decision in this election. If we did, won’t that be great? If we didn’t, be part of the solution. Go to the polls in record numbers again and vote him out of office.
Do your part
There are things voters can do to speed up the voting process. As a poll worker, we spend extra time trying to find out why you are not in the poll book. Some of the things we found: You register in one county and failed to register to vote in our county; you moved to Mississippi from another state and you didn’t bother to register in Mississippi; you moved within the county and didn’t update your address with the circuit clerk. This slows down the process as we make sure you are in the correct precinct.
Get it done
Maybe now Mississippi will stop all the efforts to suppress voters from being able to readily, easily and comfortably exercise their right to vote by having early voting, electronic voting, mail-in voting or some other mode to eliminate hours of standing in the line in the rain simply to vote. No early voting is moronic. Only 13 states still do it. Of course, Mississippi is one. Come on, Delbert, get behind this as hard as you are for the Biloxi property zoning and get it implemented.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments