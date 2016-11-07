Sound Off: No Mississippi flag, no state funding

26:37 Police video of Art McClung traffic stop Pause

0:43 Clarence Kennedy had the game of his life

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

0:52 Body of Pass Christian fisherman found

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

3:32 Clarence Kennedy is No. 3: Bay High football player has Down Syndrome

2:08 Why does Hancock County have so many children in the DHS system?

1:18 All gave some. Some gave all.

1:21 Take a tour of the Peter Anderson Fest in 70 seconds