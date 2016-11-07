Sound Off: No Mississippi flag, no state funding

Timing the drop
Isn’t it amazing! The unemployment rate dropped below 5 percent the week before the election just like the miracle rate drop right before the last presidential election. Never mind that some 94 million people of working age cannot find a job.
Ballot trouble
Wouldn’t a person (younger than 65) who voted by absentee ballot and showed up at the polls to change his/her vote get in trouble because the reason they got to vote early was that they would not be available to vote on election day?
Bad picks
To our Sun Herald football pickers, Shame on you for not having more CNA-win in you. You all took the Aggies and Mississippi State showed you were wrong. Go Bulldogs!
It takes two
Impeachment is a two part process: The House indicts, and the Senate conducts the trial. The house has had 19 federal impeachments in our history. Of those indicted, nine were convicted and removed from office; seven were acquitted; and three resigned. Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached — but then acquitted. Nixon resigned.
Vote for VP
I have finally made up my mind who I am voting for. I am voting for Mike Pence!
System is fine
Recently, I’ve heard some predict the demise of the Republican Party, and more, the demise of the whole two-party system, over this election. Really? Some of you folks are a bit over the top wouldn’t you say? The two-party system will be fine, and the Republican Party will come roaring back as soon as they figure out how to stop Rush Limbaugh and Fox News from grooming their base with baloney.
Flag for funding
No Mississippi flag, no state funding. If school officials choose to ignore our state flag then the state should cease all funding.
