Why one Sound Off writer supports Steven Palazzo

A certain arrogance
Individuals in Hollywood, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, the media, certain states, certain cities, certain ethnic groups — it’s a shocking news story if they support Trump. They are ostracized and demeaned. They suffer prejudice. It’s a certain arrogance, mostly from liberals, who believe their opinion and endorsement are superior. Therefore, if you support a Republican, you must be insane or stupid. See, it’s not just Trump. This has been the case with every GOP candidate and president from Nixon to the present.
The bigger danger
Paraphrasing a statement by a world leader: The danger to America is not Hillary Clinton, but a citizenry capable of entrusting a person like her with the presidency. It will be far easier to limit and undo the follies of a Clinton presidency than to restore the necessary common sense and good judgment to a depraved electorate willing to have such a person for their president.
Dog-gone hack
Thank you for straightening out the color of the dog. You are also right that Palazzo is a party hack. Perfect description of him.
When the levee breaks
Drip, drip, drip, the Clinton emails just keep coming. Finally, now the dam is about to break. And, not too soon.
Their sacrifice
I went to the funeral of my cousin, who was a Vietnam veteran, with full escort across Pensacola ending at the Barrancas National Cemetery a week ago. Both my parents and brother are buried in Biloxi National Cemetery. Go to a couple of those funerals and you will stand proud. It’s not about what hasn’t been done, but more about what those have done for us protecting our freedom.
Consistently conservative
Seen a lot of trashing of Palazzo in Sound Off lately. What Palazzo has done is always voted for and supported the conservative side of the issues. Unlike his predecessor, who very often voted along with Nancy Pelosi.
Water you thinking?
So, Gulfport’s CAO says the water company court case can’t be litigated in the public forum. Whose money does he think it is that’s at stake? The taxpaying public. Typical double talk from a public official that’s been in his position too long.
The jig is up
Step down now, Hillary. The jig is up and the FBI is finally doing the right thing, we hope.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments