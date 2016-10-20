Sound Off: Do holiday lights mean no exercise in Jones Park?

Thanks!
Thank you to whoever cleaned up the pile of trash on Orange Grove Road that I wrote about.
Question
If you declare an election rigged before the votes are cast, does that still hold true if you win?
When?
I see the Christmas lights going up at Jones Park. What is the date we will no longer be allowed to use the area for exercise?
Waiting
Still waiting for Donald to produce the evidence proving the women are lying about his sexual harassment. Still waiting for the lawsuits against the media for publishing the stories about the sexual harassment. Still waiting for the tax returns. Big talk. No action.
Trashy
Embarrassed. Just before Cruisin’ The Coast, the grass along U.S. 49 was finally cut. I was so happy to see this since all the Cruisers would be here. However, the trash was never picked up to this day.
Misconception
I was thinking Biloxi has the most casinos of any city on the Coast. Right? So with that thinking, Biloxi should collect the most taxes from casinos. Right? Then a prudent person would think Biloxi would have the very best and smoothest roads of any city on the Coast. Right? Wrong!
Wrong
A poll is just a poll. This could be the year when all the polls are wrong. I have been to a Trump rally. He packs coliseums, civic centers and stadiums. His crowds are measured in the thousands, while Hillary’s are measured in the hundreds. As a member of the GOP, I’m not happy with Trump, but I’d rather take a chance on a man who says what he means than a candidate whose past is checkered.
