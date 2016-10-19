Smiling
So many people complained, but I would like to send a special thank you to our District 2 supervisor, Angel Kibler Middleton, for her actions in getting the pavement done. Happy citizen!
Haha!
I’ve always thought Halloween was the scariest night of the year, but for 2016 it will be election night.
Laugh it off
Here we go again. To the person who wrote “Detour”: Gripe, gripe, gripe. Get used to the roundabout, sir. It’s here to stay, and it’s a good thing. I love it.
Not laughing
To the person who took the “Mark Gladney for Congress” sign from our yard in Ocean Springs: How about supporting the Constitution by restoring our First Amendment rights? Bring back our sign!
Laughing at us
For the first time in my life, I’m almost ashamed to be an American. I’m embarrassed for the rest of the world to see and hear what we have running for the highest office in the land. I’m talking about both of them and their childish behavior, bickering and constant attacks on each other. Surely, people in other countries are laughing at us.
Laugh at them
In the last two days, I have gotten threatening phone calls left on my voicemail from people purporting to be from the IRS. I called them back just so I could get a good laugh. Boy, did I. Somebody named Michelle and a man threatened me. When I laughed and told them where they could go, they said I “better get off that meth I’m doing” (bizarre in itself). Beware. And if you call them back, make sure you laugh in their ear. They hung up on me quickly. Got them very flustered.
Laughable
I have always loved the subject of math and the same is true for my children and grandchildren. My great-grandson loved math also until Common Core derailed him. He still loves school, but hates math. I vote to get the Department of Education out of Washington and back to the states where it belongs.
No laughing matter
To the lady who blew the light at U.S. 49 and O’Neal on Wednesday about 9:30 a.m.: Put down your phone, computer and papers. Lucky for us, I could move into middle lane, but you had to go in the grass. You are behind the wheel. Pay attention! I’m sure our three kids and five grandchildren plus friends would like to see us alive.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments