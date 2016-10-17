Sound Off for Oct. 17: Thanks to Good Samaritans

Human decency
Regardless of who you’ll cast your vote for, the point behind Michelle’s speech is women are humans and don’t deserve to be degraded, belittled, held down, looked on as a possession or a play thing, put down or judged for any reason, regardless of weight, looks, ethnicity or intellect. It is not acceptable and cannot be tolerated from anyone. Period. No excuses, blame or finger pointing. As quoted: “This isn’t about politics. This is about basic human decency.” And I’ll add respect. Anyone who thinks otherwise or thinks this is about an “agenda” needs to ask yourself: Would you want your own daughter, mother, sister or granddaughter treated this way?
Good sense
In response to “Bad idea” regarding my defensive driving tips: While you sincerely make a valid argument for the sake of your loving family and mine, let’s not forget where this equation began. The trouble, aggravation and my “foolish pride” (aka anger at bullying from careless, mindless drivers) began with them and their unlawfulness. I’ll do my very best to protect you and yours. You return the favor by spreading your good sense and practicality to those who first push the envelope, throwing gasoline on fire and fossils like me .
Clean it up
While driving down the road today, I was reminded of things people no longer use: turn signals, common sense and respect for clean spaces. As I was driving, a passenger in the car ahead of me threw out a box full of fast food paper bags and napkins onto the roadside.
I agree
I agree with the Sound Off about the screeching on the overhead sound systems. I also agree if a business chooses overhead music, then please do it with instrumentals. Not everyone who sings has a pleasant voice.
Help solve the issue
Complaining about this candidate or that candidate may make for good reading, but the bottom line is that if you don’t go out and vote, you are part of the problem, not the solution.
Who’s to blame?
Trump does all the damage to himself whenever he opens his mouth to say vulgar, degrading things about others. No one to blame except himself for making all allegations believable.
Embrace it
Here we go again. To the person who wrote Detour: Gripe, gripe, gripe. Get used to the roundabout, sir. It’s here to stay, and it’s a good thing. I love it.
Many thanks
Many thanks to a Harrison County deputy and a Circle K employee named John on U.S. 49 who selflessly helped me with a flat on my van recently. Good citizens, both of you. Thank you.
